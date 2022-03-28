On March 22, 2022, U.S. EPA released a new web tool designed to ensure that information regarding environmental violations and enforcement actions is more readily available to the public. The new tool, called ECHO Notify, allows users to sign up for weekly emails when new information is available with respect to violations of environmental statutes or enforcement actions in a specific geographic area or with respect to a particular facility.

ECHO Notify provides information on both state and federal enforcement and compliance activities under the following programs: Clean Air Act (stationary sources), Clean Water Act (point sources), Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (hazardous waste handlers), and Safe Drinking Water Act (public water system). The tool provides U.S. EPA-specific enforcement-related information with respect to other environmental statutes.

In a press release that accompanied the release of the new tool, U.S. EPA Administrator Michael Regan stated that "EPA is committed to empowering communities with the information they need to understand and make informed decisions about their health and environment." Administrator Regan went on to state "EPA has developed ECHO Notify so that finding updates on environmental enforcement and compliance activities is as easy as checking your email."

This new tool is another example of U.S. EPA's continued focus on environmental justice communities and its desire to ensure that information regarding environmental compliance and enforcement activities is readily available to those communities.

