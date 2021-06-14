"Dark Waters" — the film based on Taft partner Rob Bilott and his role in the DuPont chemical pollution litigation in West Virginia, was the topic in the new podcast Dark History which debuted No. 1 on Spotify's U.S. Podcast list. The host, Bailey Sarian, and her video of the story was also the 6th top trending video worldwide on YouTube.

Dubbed by The New York Times Magazine as "The Lawyer Who Became DuPont's Worst Nightmare" in an article published on Jan. 6, 2016, Bilott has represented a diverse array of clients, nationwide, who have been harmed by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as "Forever Chemicals." His work is the subject of a recent feature film, "Dark Waters," and the documentary "The Devil We Know," and is detailed in his book, "Exposure: Poisoned Water, Corporate Greed, and One Lawyer's Twenty-year Battle Against DuPont."

Bilott is a member of Taft's Environmental, Litigation, and Product Liability and Personal Injury practices and is a board member of Less Cancer and Green Umbrella.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.