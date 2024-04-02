Episode 6 of the Ad Law Tool Kit Show, "Mitigating Class Action Exposure," is now available. Listen here , or search for it in your favorite podcast player.

When it comes to mitigating class action lawsuits, the best offense is a good defense. There are plenty of steps companies can take to reduce their exposure to class action litigation.

In this episode, I talk to Venable partner Dan Silverman about ways for organizations to minimize class action lawsuit risks by proactively defending against potential litigation. These include conducting thorough advertising reviews, monitoring competitors' practices, adhering to regulatory standards, and focusing on areas susceptible to litigation, such as consumer interactions, billing, data breaches, and marketing claims.

