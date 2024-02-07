On January 19, 2024, Judge Orelia Merchant of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York dismissed a proposed securities class action against a lithium mining company (the "Company") and certain of its officers and directors (the "Individual Defendants") alleging violations of Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"). In re Piedmont Lithium Inc., Sec. Litig., 21-CV-4161 (OEM) (PK) (E.D.N.Y. Jan 18, 2024). Plaintiff alleged that the Company made misleading positive statements in connection with a North Carolina lithium mining project (the "Project") and that the Individual Defendants subsequently sold Company stock prior to the release of a negative news article. The Court dismissed plaintiff's claims, finding that plaintiff had failed to raise a strong inference of scienter.

In 2016, the Company commenced plans to covert spodumene—a mineral that contains lithium—into battery-grade lithium hydroxide, a critical component used for electric vehicle manufacturing. According to the complaint, in February 2018, the Company became aware that it needed to obtain permits and rezoning approvals from various federal, state and local government authorities, including Gaston County's Board of Commissioners (the "County Board"). In the summer of 2018, the Company allegedly made positive statements about obtaining such permits and approvals, indicating that the applications would be submitted by April 2019. Again, in August 2019 and in early 2020, the Company allegedly repeated that the applications would be submitted soon. In July of 2021, the CEO of the Company and a project manager allegedly sold approximately $3.46 million worth of their personal stock for the first time. Three weeks later, an article reported that the Company had not presented the Project to the County Board, that certain County Board members planned to block the Project, and that the Company had not yet applied for a state mining permit, rendering its timeline unrealistic.

First, the Court held that plaintiff did not sufficiently plead that the Company had motive and opportunity to commit fraud based on unusual stock sales. Specifically, the Court noted that (i) plaintiff did not allege how much certain Individual Defendants received in net profits, only what they received in gross proceeds; (ii) the percentage of stock sold was only 13.19% for the Company CEO and 31.93% for the project manager, which was a relatively low percentage; (iii) other Individual Defendants did not sell any Company stock; and (iv) the Company's alleged desire to raise capital and enter into a favorable deal with an electric vehicle company was not sufficient to establish a motive for securities fraud.

Second, the Court held that plaintiff had failed to adequately plead scienter by identifying conscious misbehavior and recklessness on the part of defendants. The Court held that plaintiff pleaded only "generalized, conclusory allegations that [the Company] and the Individual Defendants, as a group, had actual knowledge of the misrepresentations and omissions of material facts, or acted with reckless disregard for the truth," but failed to raise a strong inference of scienter for each Individual Defendant. The Court also held that bald allegations concerning the Individual Defendants' positions in the Company and their signatures on relevant SEC documents did not prove that Individual Defendants had access to information that contradicted their public statements about the Project at the time the statements were made. Additionally, the Court held that the mere fact that the Project's timeline was continually pushed back was insufficient to demonstrate recklessness when plaintiff "failed to sufficiently allege how or why Defendants knew or were reckless in not knowing that their statements about the permitting and rezoning timelines were false, or that the changes in timelines demonstrated culpable conduct."

Finally, the Court rejected plaintiff's attempt to invoke the Core Operations Doctrine, which imputes knowledge of a company's core operations to senior level management. Plaintiff alleged that each Individual Defendant knew of, or had access to, information regarding the status of the required permits and rezoning activities at the time the Company made positive statements regarding the Project. The Court held that the Core Operations Doctrine did not apply because plaintiff could not explain how the Project, which never launched, constituted "nearly all of [the Company's] business." Further, even if the Project was considered to be nearly all of the Company's business, the Court held that plaintiff merely alleged "that Defendants knew that they needed certain permits, not that the projected timelines to receive the permits were unreasonable or unrealistic."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.