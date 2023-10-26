This presentation will review recent trends surrounding securities class action cases, including the impact on public companies, the industries being targeted the most, the factors most likely to trigger a lawsuit, recent settlement activity, and strategies to avoid becoming a potential target.

Presented by

Rob Weber, Partner, Sheppard Mullin
Chris Bosch, Associate, Sheppard Mullin

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.