This presentation will review best practices for ensuring agreement to arbitration clauses, drafting arbitration clauses, the plaintiff bar's ongoing efforts to invalidate the clauses and how best to craft a clause that is enforceable.

Anna McLean, Partner, Sheppard Mullin

Alex Moreno, Partner, Sheppard Mullin

Cameron Gates, Associate, Sheppard Mullin

