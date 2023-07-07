Today, President Joe Biden announced that he intended to nominate Andrew N. Ferguson and Melissa Holyoak to the Federal Trade Commission. The FTC is made up of five Commissioners, and only three may be from the same party. Since the three current Commissioners are all Democrats, today's nominees to the FTC are all Republicans.

Ferguson is currently the Solicitor General of Virginia. Before becoming Virginia's Solicitor General, he served as Chief Counsel to U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and has also worked for Senators Lindsey Graham and Chuck Grassley. According to the bio provided by the White House, he also practiced antitrust law at several large D.C. law firms. Early in his career, he clerked for Justice Clarence Thomas on the Supreme Court of the United States.

Holyoak is currently the Solicitor General of Utah. Prior to becoming Utah's Solicitor General, she served as President and General Counsel of public interest law firm Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute and its Center for Class Action Fairness. According to her current bio, she "represented class members challenging unfair class actions and consumers fighting regulatory abuse in federal district courts and appellate courts across the country." Earlier in her career, she worked as a prosecutor and at the law firm O'Melveny & Meyers.

In response to the nominations, FTC Chair Lina M. Khan said, "Each would bring key skills, experiences, and expertise to the Commission as we work to promote fair competition and protect Americans from unfair or deceptive practices. The Commission operates best at full strength, and I look forward to working with them to fulfill the important mandate Congress has given us."

