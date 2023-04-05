ARTICLE

United States: Greg Markel And Sarah Fedner Write On Why Securities Class Action Mediations Are Different In The New York Law Journal

Seyfarth's Greg Markel and Sarah Fedner co-authored an article, “Why Are Securities Class Action Mediations Different,” in the New York Law Journal on March 20. The Seyfarth attorneys discussed why securities class action mediations are different than mediations in most lawsuits. For example, securities cases often have very large amounts of money at stake and are governed by case law from state and federal courts. You can read the full article here.

