Laura A. Stutz (Of Counsel-Madison, NJ) and Lisa Handler Ackerman (Partner-Chicago, IL) co-authored "Trends in Class-Action Litigation" for the January / February 2023 issue of CLM Magazine. The article discusses recent high damages awards and settlements around the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA). Laura and Lisa advise that businesses should expect copycat legislation to pass in more jurisdictions and recommend businesses prioritize compliance: "Businesses employing biometric technologies directly or indirectly should remain cognizant of biometric privacy laws and implement an effective compliance program to minimize legal risks and potential liability."

