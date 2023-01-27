United States:
CLM Magazine Publishes Stutz And Ackerman On BIPA Class Action Litigation Trends
27 January 2023
Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP
Laura A. Stutz (Of Counsel-Madison, NJ) and Lisa Handler
Ackerman (Partner-Chicago, IL) co-authored "Trends in
Class-Action Litigation" for the January / February 2023 issue
of CLM Magazine. The article discusses recent high damages awards
and settlements around the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy
Act (BIPA). Laura and Lisa advise that businesses should expect
copycat legislation to pass in more jurisdictions and recommend
businesses prioritize compliance: "Businesses employing
biometric technologies directly or indirectly should remain
cognizant of biometric privacy laws and implement an effective
compliance program to minimize legal risks and potential
liability."
