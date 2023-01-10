We have extensive experience providing expert evidence on the value of businesses, shares, debt, financial instruments, goodwill and intangible assets in courts and tribunals. Our valuers are also regularly appointed to provide expert determinations or to assist in mediations. We provide expert opinions of value across a broad range of disputes, including:

Shareholder disputes

Post-acquisition disputes

Shareholder class actions

Family disputes

Professional negligence claims

Licensing and intellectual property disputes

Tax & transfer pricing disputes

The right expert for your dispute

Whether you need experience in a particular industry, geography or type of dispute, we help you find the right expert for your case. We also draw upon specialist expertise from FTI Consulting's global network when required. Working as one seamless team to help you win your case, we provide independent, rigorous analysis and robust expert evidence that will withstand the toughest scrutiny. FTI Consulting is the leading firm of valuation and damages experts around the world, with more of our professionals recognised by Who's Who Legal than any other firm.

