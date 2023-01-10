We have extensive experience providing expert evidence on the value of businesses, shares, debt, financial instruments, goodwill and intangible assets in courts and tribunals. Our valuers are also regularly appointed to provide expert determinations or to assist in mediations. We provide expert opinions of value across a broad range of disputes, including:
- Shareholder disputes
- Post-acquisition disputes
- Shareholder class actions
- Family disputes
- Professional negligence claims
- Licensing and intellectual property disputes
- Tax & transfer pricing disputes
The right expert for your dispute
Whether you need experience in a particular industry, geography or type of dispute, we help you find the right expert for your case. We also draw upon specialist expertise from FTI Consulting's global network when required. Working as one seamless team to help you win your case, we provide independent, rigorous analysis and robust expert evidence that will withstand the toughest scrutiny. FTI Consulting is the leading firm of valuation and damages experts around the world, with more of our professionals recognised by Who's Who Legal than any other firm.
