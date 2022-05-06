For the second year in a row, Morrison Foerster partners and associates gathered virtually and in person for Western Alliance Bank's 4th Annual Class Action Law Forum (CALFTM), hosted in collaboration with the University of San Diego School of Law. From federal judges to top litigators to law school faculty, this hybrid event brought together a wide range of class action and mass tort practitioners to provide both students and practitioners with opportunities to interact with and learn from leading jurists and preeminent litigators.

Among the notable list of speakers and panelists were Morrison Foerster's own Erin Bosman (who also co-chaired the forum), Julie Park, William (Bill) Tarantino, Jessica Grant, Claudia Vetesi, Tiffany Cheung, and Stacy Sprenkel. Our partners shared valuable insights on key areas of class action and complex litigation, including the intersection between class actions and multidistrict litigation, special challenges in large mass tort cases, best practices for class action and mass action mediations and arbitrations, trends in settlements and notice claims, and health and wellness in the legal field. Many of the panels discussed the impact remote work has had on class action and mass tort practice, from the efficiency of virtual appearances to the positive impact remote work can have on associate development. To read more on the key takeaways from the annual CALF, read Western Alliance Bank's recap insights article.

