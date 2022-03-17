In the second annual installment of Seyfarth Shaw's Commercial Litigation Outlook, our nationally-recognized team provides keen insights about what to expect in 2022. It will be a busy year that will call upon clients and their counsel to be flexible, creative, and proactive on many fronts.

As you will read in the full Outlook linked below, reliance on all things online, and remote workforces, has amplified the risks around cyberattacks and privacy and insurance premiums are increasing across the board for all lines of insurance, particularly as insurers adjust their risk to the increase in expensive ransomware attacks. Other key trends in the commercial litigation space addressed in this issue are: Antitrust, Bankruptcy, Consumer Class Action Defense, Consumer Financial Services Litigation, eDiscovery Litigation, Fair Credit Reporting Act, Franchise and Distribution, Health Care Litigation, International Dispute Resolution, Real Estate Litigation, Securities Litigation, and a Trial Outlook.

Looking Ahead: Webinar Series – In the coming weeks, our team of authors will present a two part webinar series covering the topics mentioned above, including any recent developments. Please be on the lookout for further information!

