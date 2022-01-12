ARTICLE

In our continuing video blog series analyzing the findings in our Workplace Class Action Report, trend #2 focuses on the success factor of the plaintiffs' bar for class certification rulings in 2021. In the video, Jerry Maatman discusses how wage & hour litigation remained the sweet spot for the plaintiffs' class action bar in 2021 and what this means for employers in 2022. Watch below!

