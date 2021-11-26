ARTICLE

The latest webinar in our Leading with Influence webinar series dives into the most significant areas of development and drivers of change for today's general counsel. In this episode, we explore what it means to adapt to change, one of the key leadership competencies identified in our Leading with Influence report, and how leaders can leverage constraints to their advantage.

In this episode, the speakers discuss strategies for managing and leveraging constraints to turn obstacles into opportunities, on a personal and business level, to ensure legal leaders are more resourceful, creative, and innovative.

Speakers

Erin Bosman, Partner and Co-Chair of MoFo's Class Actions and Mass Torts Practice Group and a Founder and Co-Head of the AI Group, Morrison & Foerster

Darcy Verhun, President of FYidoctors and Author of The Freedom of Constraints: Turn Obstacles Into Opportunities

Alex Lazarus, Behaviour Change Scientist and CEO, Lazarus & Maverick

