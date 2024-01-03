The Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA)—a formerly obscure federal law designed to help the government monitor foreign influence in the United States—is obscure no longer. In 2023, cases abound: a charge lodged against a sitting U.S. senator for conspiring to help Egypt maintain its halal food export monopoly; increased scrutiny regarding foreign contributions to non-profit and cultural institutions; and a Grammy award-winning musician who lobbied on behalf of the Chinese government.
Click here to continue reading . . .
Originally Published by The New York Law Journal, 12 December 2023
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.