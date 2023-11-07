INTRODUCTION

Civil depositions usually include periodic breaks to stretch, refill drinks, use the restroom, or eat lunch.1 During these breaks, the witness and her counsel often want to discuss the testimony.2 Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, many depositions have shifted to Zoom or other remote platforms.3 In remote depositions, attorneys and clients may be tempted to communicate more frequently by text messages or instant messages, even while questions are pending.4 Although communications between an attorney and witness-client in the course of a deposition are common, many attorneys do not have a clear understanding of the permissible bounds for the communications.5 That is for good reason: the rules and case law do not provide clear guidance.

In the 1980s and 1990s, some federal district courts began imposing "no-consultation" rules through orders, standing orders, and local rules.6 Although the parameters varied, "no-consultation" rules imposed significant restrictions on an attorney's ability to communicate with a witness-client during a deposition.7 Penalties for violating these rules included monetary sanctions8 and waiver of the attorney-client privilege.9 Since this trend began, federal courts across the country have taken a wide range of approaches to address conferences between attorneys and their witness-clients during a deposition.10

Limitations on private conferences are rarely addressed on appeal, and the variance in federal district court approaches has increased over time.11 For example, in recent years, one court ordered a complete ban on all conferences between an attorney and witness-client during deposition breaks, stating that any conferences that occurred in violation of the ban would not be protected by privilege and would be a proper subject for inquiry by the deposing counsel.12 Another court found that an attorney improperly conferred with his witness-client during a break requested by the interrogating attorney but declined to impose sanctions for the improper conference.13 Meanwhile, a third court declined to enter any restrictions on conferences between an attorney and witness-client between nonconsecutive deposition days, except when a question was pending.14

The significant variance in the case law raises a serious concern for counsel and litigants in view of the important rights involved, such as the attorney-client privilege and the right to counsel.15 Those concerns only ncrease when attorneys consider the competing ethical considerations at play. For example, attorneys have the right, if not an ethical duty, to prepare their witness-clients before a deposition,16 but attorneys are never permitted to "coach" a witness by telling the witness what to say.17 Some courts have suggested that the concern about unethical "coaching" is so great during a deposition that no conferences should be permitted at all.18 But by placing the "coaching" concern as paramount, strict "no-consultation" rules give rise to other ethical concerns, such as how an attorney may best comply with his ethical duty to remonstrate confidentially with the client if he believes the client has testified falsely.19

