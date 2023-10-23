Karen L. Bashor (Partner-Las Vegas) and Stratton Horres (Retired) authored the cover article "AI and the Future of Jury Trails – Technology's Impact on Civil Litigation" for the October 2023 posting of CLM Magazine. "Looking ahead, the future of jury trials in civil litigation appears to be an amalgamation of human judgment and AI-driven assistance." Karen and Stratton explain how AI will unquestionably revolutionize how jury trials are conducted. Topics discussed include how AI can potentially aid attorneys and judges by streamlining various legal processes, including trial preparation, juror selection, evidence collection and legal argument. The authors also explore ethical considerations and the importance of mitigating bias while reaffirming the crucial nature of keeping final decision-making authority in the hands of the jurors and preserving the human element at the core of our justice system.
