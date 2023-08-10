self

In This Podcast Episode

In the Public Interest is pleased to continue our miniseries examining landmark decisions recently issued by the United States Supreme Court. Our third episode focuses on the Court's decision in 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, a case concerning whether a Christian website designer has a First Amendment right to refuse to design wedding websites for same-sex couples.

In this episode, co-host John Walsh explores the 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis decision with Eric Olson, former Solicitor General of the state of Colorado, who argued the case in front of the Court. Olson and Walsh delve into the history of other Supreme Court cases where Colorado businesses have claimed a First Amendment right to refuse services to same-sex couples. Olson shares his unique, first-hand perspective on the scope of the core legal questions the Court addressed in its majority opinion. They also analyze notable points in the dissenting opinion issued by Justice Sonia Sotomayor and what the Court's decision in this case may mean for the fight for LGBTQ+ rights in the United States.

Related Resources:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.