United States: Where Do The Second District Civil Cases Reviewed By The Supreme Court Originate (Part 4 – 2020-2022)

This time, we're wrapping up our four-part post by reviewing the county-by-county data for the first third of the current decade: 2020-2022.

In the past three years, the Supreme Court has reviewed ten civil cases from the Second District. In 2021, there were four cases from Lake County. In 2020, there were one each from Winnebago, DuPage and McHenry counties. This year so far, there has been one each from DuPage, McHenry and Kane counties.

Next time: the Third District.

