This time, we're concluding the first step in our review of the Districts' reversal rates, one area of civil law at a time, for the 1990s. Overall, the reversal rate was 100% in wills and estates law and property law. The reversal rate for workers compensation law was 82.4%. Insurance law's reversal rate was 78.3%. The reversal rate for government and administrative law and contract law was 75%. Domestic relations cases were reversed at a rate of 58.8%. The reversal rate for tort cases was 57.8%. The rate for environmental law cases was 57.1%. Civil procedure cases were reversed at a rate of 55.6%. Half the cases in constitutional law, arbitration law and election law were reversed. One-third of decisions in employment law and commercial law were reversed. The reversal rate for tax law cases was only 14.3%.

In tort law, the reversal rate was for the Fifth District was 73.1%. Two-thirds of decisions in the Third District were reversed. The reversal rate for the Fourth District was 52.4% and for the Second District - 44.4%. Government and administrative law reversal rates were flat - 77.8% for the Fifth District, 75% for the Second and Fourth, and 71.4% for the Third District. Domestic relations cases were flat too - two-thirds reversal for the Fourth and Fifth Districts, 60% for the Second and 50% for the Third. The reversal rate for civil procedure cases was 82.6% in the Fifth District, 50% for the Fourth, 38.1% for the Second District and 33.3% for the Third. All the insurance law cases for the Third and Fourth District were reversed. The reversal rates for the Fifth District were 62.5% and for the Second - 60%.

The reversal rate for the Third District in constitutional law was 100%. Half the con law cases for the Second and Fifth Districts were reversed, and one-quarter from the Fourth District. All the workers compensation cases from the Fourth District were reversed. The rate was 80% for the Fifth District and two-thirds for the Second and Third Districts.

Join us back here next time as we move forward to the reversal rates for the second decade - 2000 through 2009.

Image courtesy of Flickr by Kathleen (no changes).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.