In these final two posts, we're reviewing the areas of law in which Justice Michael Burke's majority and dissenting opinions have fallen. In 2020, Justice Burke wrote one majority opinion each in insurance law, civil procedure and tort law. In 2021, he wrote one majority in insurance law and three involving civil procedure issues.

As of the end of 2021, Justice Burke had written only one dissent in a civil case – a case involving government and administrative law.

