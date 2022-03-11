ARTICLE

As our review of Justice Michael Burke's tenure continues, this time we're looking at Justice Burke's alignment with his colleagues – how often has Justice Burke voted with the majority in civil and criminal cases? A reminder – partial agreement doesn't count. If a Justice votes to affirm in part and reverse in part and the majority votes to affirm (or reverse) outright, that counts as a vote with the minority.

Since joining the Court, Justice Burke has voted with the majority in 92.31% of civil cases – 94.74% in 2020 and 90.91% in 2021.

Justice Burke has voted with the majority in 88.37% of the criminal cases he has participated in. In 2020, he was with the majority in 93.75% of cases, but he voted with the majority in only 85.19% of criminal cases in 2021.

Join us back here next time as we complete our review of Justice Burke's tenure.

