ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this post, we review the voting record of Justice Michael Burke – first in civil cases, then on the criminal docket.

On the civil side, Justice Burke has voted to affirm 27 decisions – 11 in 2020 and 16 in 2021. He has cast five split votes, one in 2020 and four in 2021. He has voted to reverse 19 times – seven in 2020 and 12 in 2021.

Justice Burke has voted to affirm nineteen criminal decisions – five in 2020 and fourteen in 2021. He has cast five split votes and eighteen votes to reverse – eight in 2020 and ten in 2021.

Join us back here next time as we continue our review of Justice Burke's tenure.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.