ARTICLE

United States: Reviewing The Tenure Of Justice Michael Burke (Part 2 Of 6)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Justice Michael Burke has written a total of nine opinions in civil cases – seven majority opinions, one special concurrence and one dissent.

Justice Michael Burke has written fifteen opinions in criminal cases – nine majority opinions, two special concurrences and four dissents.

Join us back here next time as we continue our analysis of Justice Michael Burke's tenure.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.