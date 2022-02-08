ARTICLE

United States: Reviewing The Tenure Of Justice Michael Burke (Part 1 Of 6)

From taking his seat in 2020 through the end of 2021, Justice Michael Burke participated in 52 civil cases – nineteen in 2020 and 33 in 2021.

Justice Michael Burke sat on a total of 43 criminal cases from 2020 through the end of 2021. Sixteen cases were in 2020 and 27 were in 2021.

Join us back here next time as we continue our review of Justice Michael Burke's tenure.

