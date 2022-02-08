In this post and the next one, we'll be wrapping up our six-part post reviewing the tenure of Justice P. Scott Neville, who joined the Supreme Court in 2018. In these final two posts, we're reviewing the areas of law in which Justice Neville's majority and dissenting opinions have fallen.

On the civil side, Justice Neville has written four majority opinions involving government and administrative law, three involving tort law, two in civil procedure and one each involving tax law, securities law, constitutional law, workers compensation, domestic relations and insurance law.

As of the end of 2021, Justice Neville had written only one dissent on the civil side, which arose in a tort case.

