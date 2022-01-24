This week we begin our review of the next Justice in terms of seniority, Justice P. Scott Neville.

Justice Neville took his seat, replacing Justice Charles E. Freeman, in 2018. Since that time, he has participated in 89 civil cases – 14 in 2018, 31 in 2019, 23 in 2020 and 21 up to our cut-off point in 2021.

Justice Neville has participated in 82 criminal, quasi-criminal, mental health and juvenile justice cases. He sat on 17 criminal cases in 2018, 18 in 2019, 28 in 2020 and 19 to our cut-off point in 2021.

Join us back here next time as we review Justice Neville's written opinions for the Court.

Image courtesy of Flickr by Katherine Johnson (no changes).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.