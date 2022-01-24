ARTICLE

Since joining the Court, Justice Neville has voted with the majority in 96.63% of all civil cases. However, his percentage has declined each year, as shown in Table 1857 below: 100% in 2018, 96.77% in 2019, 95.65% in 2020 and 95.24% in 2021.

Justice Neville has been much less aligned with the majority in criminal cases, voting with the majority in only 78.05% of his criminal cases. That percentage has also declined nearly every year: 88.24% in 2018, 77.78% in 2019, 78.57% in 2020 and only 68.42% in 2021.

