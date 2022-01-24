This time, we're reviewing Justice Neville's voting patterns. In civil cases, he has voted to affirm 39 times - six in 2018 and eleven cases each in 2019, 2020 and 2021. He has cast ten split votes (to affirm in part and to reverse in part): two in 2018, five in 2019, two in 2020 and one in 2021. He has voted to reverse in civil cases 38 times - six in 2018, fifteen in 2019, nine in 2020 and eight in 2021.

On the criminal side of the docket, Justice Neville has voted to affirm 33 times - five in 2018, seven in 2019, ten in 2020 and eleven in 2021. He has cast thirteen split votes - five in 2018, three in 2019, four in 2020 and one in 2021. He has voted to reverse 35 times: seven in 2018, eight in 2019, thirteen in 2020 and seven in 2021.

Join us back here next time as we review the data on how often Justice Neville has voted with the majority during his tenure.

