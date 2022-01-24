ARTICLE

Since joining the Court in 2018, Justice Neville has written sixteen opinions in civil cases – fifteen majority opinions and one dissent. He wrote one majority in 2018, five in 2019, four in 2020 and five in 2021. His only dissent was in 2020.

Justice Neville's writing on the criminal law side reveals an unusual pattern: he has written more dissents than majority opinions. Justice Neville has written eleven majority opinions: three in 2018, four in 2019, four in 2020. He has written one concurrence in 2021. But he has written twelve dissents – one each in 2018 and 2019 and five each in 2020 and 2021.

