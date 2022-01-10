self

Your Fingerprints are Everywhere - Civil DNA

In this episode of Trying 2 Win, Sara Lincoln and Tricia Derr, co-founders of the law firm Lincoln Derr, discuss the forensics of civil cases - specifically the "DNA" left behind by smartphones, apps, photographs and more - and how attorneys can leverage that DNA at trial. "As a lawyer, you should be thinking about [data] and all the different ways that information could be available to you," Tricia says.

Show Notes

A Morbid podcast

In this episode, Tricia references a podcast called Morbid, a true crime podcast dedicated to serial killers, unsolved mysteries, spooky history, paranormal happenings, conspiracy theories and other chilling occurrences. You can tune into the show here.

Electronic Evidence

Everyone leaves an electronic trail. Similar to DNA at a crime scene, electronic devices give clues and insight into a person's past. Trial lawyers use tracked locations, saved conversations and time-stamped photos as evidence to prove or disprove their cases.

As an example, Sara discusses the now infamous Duke Lacrosse case, in which defense attorneys used timestamps from ATM videos to prove the defendants were not at the scene of the crime during an alleged rape.

