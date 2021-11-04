ARTICLE

United States: Does The Winner At The Appellate Court Impact The Likely Winner In Civil Procedure Cases (2000-2009)?

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Between 2000 and 2009, the Court decided 59 civil procedure cases. The reversal rate was up a bit from its level in the nineties – the Court reversed 57.63% of those decisions. Once again, yearly reversal rates were up and down – 60% in 2000, 33.33% the following year; 71.43% in 2002 and 2003, 25% in 2004; steadily rising from 2005 to 2007 – 50% to 66.67% to 83.33% – but then down to 50% in 2008 and 60% in 2009.

The Court decided 26 civil procedure cases won by the defendants below and 31 plaintiffs' wins. For the decade, the Court reversed 53.85% of those defense wins, but reversed 58.06% of the plaintiffs' wins.

Join us back here next time as we continue our look at the years 2000 through 2009.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.