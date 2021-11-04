ARTICLE

United States: Does The Winner At The Appellate Court Impact The Likely Winner In Civil Procedure Cases (1990-1999)?

This time, we're beginning a new multi-part series of posts similar to our earlier work on the Court's tort docket. In this and five posts to come, we'll do a deep dive review on the Court's civil procedure cases since 1990.

Between 1990 and 1999, the Court decided 117 civil procedure cases and reversed in 52.99% of them. Measured from one year to the next, the reversal rate was all over the map – from 50% in 1990 to 92.31% a year later; down to 37.5% by 1993, but back up to 57.14% in 1996 before falling back to 25% in 1999.

Turning to the data broken out by who won the case below, we see that there is indeed a slight difference between defense wins and plaintiff wins. The Court decided 62 cases between 1990 and 1999 won by the plaintiffs below, reversing in 51.61%. On the other hand, the Court decided 56 cases won by the defendants below, reversing in 55.35%.

Join us back here next time and we'll continue our look at the data for the years 1990 through 1999.

