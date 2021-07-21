Between 1990 and 2004, appellants in insurance law cases won 63.27% of the time to 36.73% for respondents. Appellants' amici won 68.85% of their cases to 49.57% for respondents' amici. Appellants in property law cases won 73.33% of the time to only 26.67% for respondents. Appellants' amici won 83.33% of their cases; respondents' amici lost all theirs.
Appellants in secured transactions cases won 71.43% of the time. Appellants' amici won 90% of their cases, while respondents' amici won only one-third of theirs. Appellants in tax law cases won 68.75% of the time to 31.25% for respondents. Appellants' amici won 61.54% of their cases, while respondents' amici won only 6.25% of their cases.
Appellants in tort cases won 62.96% of their cases to 37.04% for respondents. Appellants' amici won 73.04% of the time. Respondents' amici won only 51.32%. In Wills and Estates cases, appellants won 45.45% of the cases to 54.55% for respondents. Amici had little success in these cases - appellants' amici won only 27.27%, while respondents' amici won only 9.09% of the time.
Finally, appellants in workers compensation cases won 62.96% of their cases to 37.04% for respondents. Appellants' amici won 68.75% of their cases, while respondents' amici won 46.15%.
Join us back here later this week as we continue our examination of the amicus data for the years 2005 through 2020.
Related Posts
- Do Amicus Briefs Help? (Part 1 - 1990-2004)
- In What Area of Criminal Law Are Amici Most Often on the Winning Side (Part 3 - 2010-2020)?
- In What Area of Civil Law Are Amici Most Often on the Winning Side (Part 3 - 2010-2020)?
- In What Area of Criminal Law Are Amici Most Often on the Winning Side (Part 2 - 2000-2009)?
- In What Area of Civil Law Are Amici Most Often on the Winning Side (Part 2 - 2000-2009)?
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.