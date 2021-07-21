ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Between 1990 and 2004, appellants in insurance law cases won 63.27% of the time to 36.73% for respondents. Appellants' amici won 68.85% of their cases to 49.57% for respondents' amici. Appellants in property law cases won 73.33% of the time to only 26.67% for respondents. Appellants' amici won 83.33% of their cases; respondents' amici lost all theirs.

Appellants in secured transactions cases won 71.43% of the time. Appellants' amici won 90% of their cases, while respondents' amici won only one-third of theirs. Appellants in tax law cases won 68.75% of the time to 31.25% for respondents. Appellants' amici won 61.54% of their cases, while respondents' amici won only 6.25% of their cases.

Appellants in tort cases won 62.96% of their cases to 37.04% for respondents. Appellants' amici won 73.04% of the time. Respondents' amici won only 51.32%. In Wills and Estates cases, appellants won 45.45% of the cases to 54.55% for respondents. Amici had little success in these cases - appellants' amici won only 27.27%, while respondents' amici won only 9.09% of the time.

Finally, appellants in workers compensation cases won 62.96% of their cases to 37.04% for respondents. Appellants' amici won 68.75% of their cases, while respondents' amici won 46.15%.

Join us back here later this week as we continue our examination of the amicus data for the years 2005 through 2020.

Related Posts

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.