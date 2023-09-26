Hello and thank you for stopping by our new blog. We are excited to be up and running. First, why are we here? What can we say that hasn't already been said by other good and experienced lawyers? Why should you take time to read our posts? Fair questions. I didn't want to start this venture unless we can offer something of value focused on educating and helping those contending with mushrooming chemical regulation of consumer products, both here in California and across the country. (Hello PFAS.)

I think we can and that's because we have the chops. I'm not saying that just to say it. We have over 100 years combined experience with Prop 65 and environmental and chemical regulation at both the state and federal level. One of our partners was there when Prop 65 was enacted and helped shape the defense strategies and regulations we all use today. Prop 65 trials are rare and we've been in several, including getting what I think is the biggest award of costs against a losing enforcer. We know our way around a courtroom and aren't afraid to try a case if the client wants to go the distance. We litigate cases and represent clients large and small, retailer or manufacturer, foreign or domestic, and in diverse industries, from food to industrial, supplements to furniture, and personal care products to water discharge claims, to name just a few.

So, how do we put this experience to use in blogging? These attributes make our group uniquely positioned to give a real-world spin on what chemical regulations mean to a business and how best the company can comply. How does this affect a company's operations? Why is defending these cases so expensive? Why should one have to pay when it has done nothing wrong and has a safe product? Hard questions clients have when faced with compliance issues. We could draft a client a 5-page memo about the many options and use some legalese for good measure. We could just tell the client that's how it is. But that's not what we do. Our team's experience means we treat our client's challenges as our own and we look to find the best route from points A to B to get a result that is as close to what the client wants as possible, being mindful of its timeline and budget. We also understand our client's point of contact, usually the Assistant GC or GC, has pressure to get the case resolved and control spending. She has to answer to someone and we cannot be disconnected from that fact. She does not need pontificating and equivocation; she needs answers, action and resolution meeting the budget. And we need to make her look good to the boss. We intend to use this approach in our blogging about chemical regulations - what they require, what it will mean, what can be done to comply, and what it will mean to the bottom line and operations.

Some blogs seem to take a recent decision or regulation and regurgitate that in a post. While that informs the readers what the new regulation says, one could just read from the source. Why blog about it if you aren't giving at least something useful to the reader? We want to help those frustrated with the chemical laws they are being bombarded with, and PFAS regulations are making it even worse. Those in companies dealing with these regulations have perhaps a few minutes to scan emails and blog posts. We need to make the most of that and get to the point of not just say what a law says, but what it means for a business and predictions of what will happen in the future. We also will be offering some analysis on best practices in handling these cases. There are many strategic things that can and should be done, from the receipt of a violation notice to the final payment on a settlement. We want to put our experience to use in addressing these issues and perhaps spark an idea that may help someone contending with these issues.

I hope we offer something of value in this space going forward and thank you for stopping by. Here's to an exciting chapter (well, as exciting as lawyers writing about chemical law can be).

