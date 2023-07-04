Joining the ranks of California, Minnesota, Maine, and New York, Washington state has officially finalized a ban on the manufacture, sale, and distribution of a variety of products containing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances ("PFAS"), as well as several other "high profile" chemicals of concern, including flame retardants, phthalates, and bisphenols.

The rule was published by Washington's Department of Ecology ("WDE") on May 31, pursuant to the state's Safer Products for Washington ("SPW") chemical safety law that passed in 2019. The SPW charged WDE with identifying priority chemicals and making regulatory determinations to limit their uses in various categories of consumer products. Priority chemicals WDE determined to lack alternatives for their respective consumer products are instead subject to reporting requirements. The draft rule was originally promulgated in December of last year.

Specifically, the rule prohibits manufacture, sale, and distribution of the following products with intentionally added PFAS:

Aftermarket stain- and water-resistance treatments Effective January 1, 2025

Carpets and rugs Effective January 1, 2025

Leather and textile furniture and furnishings intended for indoor use Effective January 1, 2026

Leather and textile furniture and furnishings intended for outdoor use Because WDE determined that there are no chemical alternatives for these consumer goods, they shall instead be subject only to the reporting requirement. Notification will be due to WDE by January 31, 2025





Interestingly, the regulation includes a novel provision that "presumes the detection of total fluorine indicates the intentional addition of PFAS." This presumption is rebuttable upon a showing that PFAS were not intentionally added to the product. Notably, fluorine may be detected in some products due to residual or trace contaminant levels of PFAS that are thought to be widespread in the water supply, soil, and in recycled plastics and other materials.

Outside of PFAS, the regulation similarly prohibits the manufacture, sale and distribution of other specified consumer products with non-PFAS priority chemicals. Those priority chemicals and specified products are:

Ortho-phthalates Fragrances in beauty products and personal care products Effective January 1, 2025 Vinyl flooring Effective January 1, 2025

Organohalogen flame retardants Electric and electronic products with plastic external enclosures, intended for indoor use Effective January 1, 2027 or 2028, depending on the product. Electric and electronic products with plastic external enclosures, intended for outdoor use Because WDE determined that there are no chemical alternatives for these consumer goods, they shall instead be subject only to the reporting requirement. Notification will be due to WDE by January 31, 2025

Flame retardants Covered wall padding made from polyurethane foam Because WDE determined that there are no chemical alternatives for these consumer goods, they shall instead be subject only to the reporting requirement. Notification will be due to WDE by January 31, 2025 Other recreational products made from polyurethane foam Effective January 1, 2025

Alkylphenol ethoxylates Laundry detergent Effective January 1, 2025

Bisphenols Drink cans Effective January 1, 2025 Food cans Because WDE determined that there are no chemical alternatives for these consumer goods, they shall instead be subject only to the reporting requirement. Notification will be due to WDE by January 31, 2025 Thermal paper Effective January 1, 2026





Where prohibitions are not feasible because of a lack of alternatives, reporting is required. The reporting notification for each priority consumer product is due one year from the effective date. They must include the CAS RN of the priority chemical that is intentionally added, the product category or categories that contain the priority chemical, the product component within the product category that contains the priority chemical, a description of the function of the priority chemical, and the concentration range of each intentionally added priority chemical in each product component in each product category.

The new regulations allow manufacturers, sellers and distributors to apply for exemptions to all of the abovementioned prohibitions, and WDE will evaluate exemptions on a case-by-case basis. In considering exemptions, WDE considers the priority chemical's functional necessity, feasibility of legal compliance, potential alternatives (or the lack thereof), and unforeseen events and circumstances limiting the availability of alternatives.

First-time violators could be subject to civil penalties upwards of $5,000 per violation. Repeat violators are subject to penalties up to $10,000 per violation.

Interestingly, the rule includes language that seeks to avoid future federal preemption of Washington's new ban and reporting requirements. In particular, the legislation anticipates possible regulation both by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") under the Toxic Substances Control Act ("TSCA") and the Consumer Product Safety Commission ("CPSC") under the Consumer Product Safety Act ("CPSA") and/or the Federal Hazardous Substances Act ("FHSA"). TSCA authorizes the EPA to block state-level chemical rules by either issuing federal regulations for the same uses or through a finding establishing the relevant uses of the chemical present no "unreasonable risk" and thus do not require restriction.

It appears WDE sought to sidestep preemption by including provisions in the final rule that transition the program's outright bans into preemption-immunized reporting requirements should the federal government regulate under TSCA. The final rule extends this language to specified CPSC and FHSA authorities as well.

Though WDE is certainly innovative in their preemption theory, their prohibition and reporting language mirrors the regulatory language employed by other states, including California, New York and Colorado. This language, combined with recent draft legislative language from the Northeast Waste Management Officials' Association, seem to demonstrate that states are increasingly interested in collaborating with their neighbors to create a consistent, unified regulatory landscape that broadly governs PFAS and other chemicals.

