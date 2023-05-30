A recent Kelley Drye client advisory summarizes important new draft model state legislation that embodies an expansive approach to the regulation of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in consumer products. Crafted by the Northeast Waste Management Officials' Association, Inc. (NEWMOA) and released earlier this month, the Draft PFAS Prevention Model Act (Draft Model) offers a menu of policy options for state legislatures to address potential PFAS contamination and exposure from consumer products. Most notably, the Draft Model includes a near-total ban on PFAS-containing consumer products within three years, product reporting requirements, "extended producer responsibility" obligations (i.e., product "take back"/recycling programs), and a new multi-jurisdictional "clearinghouse" to assist state environmental agencies with compliance and enforcement of the act.

The Draft Model reflects a move by states towards a more holistic approach to the regulation of PFAS in products. In recent months, states are trending from product-specific bans (such as for food packaging, cosmetics, textile treatments, cookware, carpets, furniture, etc.) to broad-based bans with limited exceptions, and, increasingly, reporting and labeling requirements (such as in Maine). The Draft Model take this trend a step (or two) further with the groundbreaking "clearinghouse" proposal, which would

maintain a database of all products containing PFAS, including PFAS-added products; a file on all exemptions granted by the participating jurisdictions; a file on alternative labeling plans; and a file of all the manufacturers' reports on the effectiveness of their collection systems.

Moreover, the Draft Model introduces "end-of-life" EPR requirements into the PFAS regulatory universe.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.