Judah Prero, Counsel at Arnold & Porter in the firm's environmental practice group, recently had an in-depth conversation with Dr. Michal Freedhoff, the current assistant administrator of the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention at the Environmental Protection Agency. Dr. Freedhoff has decades of public service under her belt and is known in her field as an unrelenting fighter for ensuring that chemicals are safe for their intended uses in the United States.

In this engaging interview, we learn more about Dr. Freedhoff, and her work on Capitol Hill with Sens. Ed Markey and Tom Carper. Dr. Freedhoff also discusses her and the EPA's views on certain Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) policies, chemical safety and reviews, and PFAS and other emerging contaminants. In addition, Freedhoff discusses changes at the agency since the previous administration and through the Covid pandemic, the agency's policy of "whole chemical review," how the EPA works with stakeholders, and cross agency collaboration.

