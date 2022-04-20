United States:
View From Jamestown: A Distributor's Perspective On Today's Specialty Chemical Market (Podcast)
20 April 2022
Womble Bond Dickinson
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Ben Sawicki, Marketing & Sales Specialist
at The Chemical Company, shares the latest on the specialty
chemical market in a conversation with Womble Bond Dickinson
attorney Mark Henriques at the 2022 SOCMA
Conference.
Womble
Bond Dickinson In-house Roundhouse ·
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Energy and Natural Resources from United States
Army Corps Signals Narrowing Nationwide Permit 12
Beveridge & Diamond
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) recently published notice that it is initiating a formal review of Nationwide Permit (NWP) 12 a little over a year after its latest iteration took effect.
FERC Backtracks On Pipeline Approval Policy Changes
Holland & Knight
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) issued a brief order on March 24, 2022, backtracking on the historic – and divisive – changes it had announced several weeks ago to its natural gas pipeline certification policies.