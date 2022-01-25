On this episode of Alternative Power Plays, John Povilaitis and Alan Seltzer are switching gears and discussing innovations in the exciting world of carbon-reducing, energy recycling technology. And to do this, they are pleased to welcome Jim McVaney of Carbon Sink, a company that hopes to develop projects to convert captured CO2 waste into sustainable fuels, energies and building-block chemicals.

For any facility or business considering CHP or more closely examining their energy needs, visit www.BIPC.com/CHP and www.Brattle.com to learn more about how Buchanan and the Brattle Group can help you navigate all the steps involved.

You can listen to Alternative Power Plays in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

Listen to the Podcast

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.