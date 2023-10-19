United States:
How To Effectively Use Limitations Of Liability And Disclaimers As A Nonprofit
19 October 2023
Outside GC
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In their latest ACC Docket article, OGC
Partners Anita Drummond and Lakshmi Sarma Ramani explain how
limitations of liability and disclaimers can be used by nonprofits
as a means of insulating themselves from financial and risk
exposure in various scenarios.
Originally Published by 14 September 2023
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from United States
Compliance Lessons From Recent FCPA Cases
Bass, Berry & Sims
At its core, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) is relatively simple: It prohibits U.S. individuals and entities and anyone in the United States...
Corporate Transparency Act – The Reporting Rule
Kane Russell Coleman Logan
The Corporate Transparency Act ("CTA") establishes uniform beneficial ownership information reporting requirements for certain types of entities created in or registered to do business in the United States.
"MRL": What's That And Why Does This Investor Need One?
Cooley LLP
MRL stands for management rights letter. U.S.-based venture capital investors will often ask for an MRL as a condition to closing a financing. Founders will often ask us, "what is an MRL?" and "why does this investor need one?"