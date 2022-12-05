San Diego – November 30, 2022 – Cooley advised Neogene Therapeutics, a global clinical-stage biotechnology company, on its definitive agreement to be acquired by AstraZeneca for a total consideration of up to $320 million, on a cash and debt-free basis, including an upfront payment of $200 million and up to $120 million payable upon achievement of certain milestones. Partners Rama Padmanabhan, Charity Williams and Charles Bair led the Cooley team advising Neogene Therapeutics.

Sharing AstraZeneca's goal of bringing cell therapies to patients with solid tumors, Neogene offers expertise in the discovery, development and manufacturing of T-cell receptor (TCR) therapies – a promising therapeutic modality in cancer – that will strengthen AstraZeneca's ambition to transform outcomes for patients.

With European Union headquarters in Amsterdam and US headquarters in Santa Monica, California, Neogene Therapeutics focuses on discovering, developing and manufacturing next-generation, transformative TCR therapies targeting neoantigens in solid cancers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.