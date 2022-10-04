Our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by Hurricane Ian, including families, clients, friends, and colleagues. As we keep a close eye on the storm and its path, we hope that you and yours are safe and out of harm's way. Now, we turn our attention to recovery.

Our team has a tremendous amount of experience assisting clients with recovery from hurricanes, floods, and other natural disasters. We are in constant communication with various government agencies regarding prospective relief measures. Our regional practice allows us to provide uninterrupted client service, even as our people in the affected area are recovering themselves. Do not hesitate to contact us if there is anything we can do to help.

We are posting a variety of information on our website, which is accessible here.

We will stay in touch.

Sincerely,

Gif Thornton

Managing Partner

Adams and Reese LLP