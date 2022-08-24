Pryor Cashman and pro bono client ODCEM, Inc., a not-for-profit developing sustainable projects using entrepreneurial principles, successfully completed the first operational phase of a sustainable chicken farming project in Luanshya, Zambia.

As part of the project, which is run and managed by local women, the first chickens were ready for sale as of August 18, 2022. The local community leaders organized a commissioning ceremony with local Luanshya government leaders before the first offering of chickens for sale to publicly celebrate the project's success. This ceremony takes place on August 24, 2022, and will be covered by the Zambian television broadcasting network and the country's main newspaper.

The firm is happy to be part of the project, helping to benefit Luanshya and its neighboring communities.

The Pryor Cashman team working with ODCEM included partner Lawrence Remmel and summer intern Isador Kent.

