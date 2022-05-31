In This Podcast Episode

In honor of those who serve our country, WilmerHale's In the Public Interest podcast is proud to highlight our nation's veterans and the work being done by the National Veterans Legal Services Program (NVLSP). WilmerHale has had the privilege of assisting former members of the United States Armed Forces who apply for combat-related disability services.

We are first joined by Rochelle Bobroff, director of NVLSP's pro bono program Lawyers Serving Warriors®, to discuss the impactful work being done to help veterans. The NVLSP is a national nonprofit organization that has worked since 1981 to ensure that the government delivers to our nation's 22 million veterans and active duty personnel the benefits to which they are entitled because of disabilities resulting from their military service. The NVLSP has been able to support hundreds of veterans in securing vital benefits.

We are then joined by Rob, a veteran who served in Afghanistan, and WilmerHale Partner Amy Doberman, who worked on his case. While Doberman has more than 25 years of experience in securities and financial services, she has also dedicated her practice to working with veterans and helping them apply for Combat-Related Special Compensation (CRSC). Rob served as a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps for 12 years, including during the war in Afghanistan. He was medically retired in 2019 after sustaining serious injuries in the line of duty and was able to secure CRSC with the help of Doberman and the NVLSP. Before his retirement, Rob was stationed in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, where he served three tours of duty between 2009 and 2013.

