- Indiana AG Todd Rokita filed a lawsuit against the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation seeking compliance with an Civil Investigative Demand, previously served on BLM in February 2022, that requested documents and information as part of an ongoing investigation to determine if the organization's actions constituted a violation of either the Indiana Deceptive Consumer Sales Act or the Indiana Nonprofit Corporation Act.
- Specifically, AG Rokita filed a Verified Petition to Enforce Civil Investigative Demand asserting that, while BLM's 2020 Impact Report claims that the organization raised over $90 million and distributed approximately $21.7 million to local chapters, including one in Indiana, a BLM IRS filing in the first half of 2020 listed $0 in revenue, expenses, and assets.
- The petition alleges that BLM has been unresponsive to numerous requests for a response, and therefore if BLM does not comply with the CID, AG Rokita has requested relief including an injunction barring the organization from fundraising or operating in the state.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.