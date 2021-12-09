Exempt Organizations Examinations expects to publish in the Internal Revenue Bulletin ("IRB") public announcements concerning the previous revocation of exempt status for 77 organizations. These publications, to occur during December 2021 and January 2022, will resolve a backlog of the IRB public announcements referenced in Revenue Procedure 2018-32, 2018-23 I.R.B. 739. As described in the revenue procedure, the IRS routinely makes a public announcement, which may be in the IRB, stating that an organization ceases to qualify as an organization eligible to receive tax-deductible charitable contributions. These 77 organizations have previously been removed from the listings on Tax Exempt Organization Search(Pub. 78 Data) and the Exempt Organizations Business Master File (EO BMF) Extract on IRS.gov of organizations eligible to receive tax-deductible contributions.

Understanding Disaster Relief Tax Law and Contribution Deductibility

The IRS offers online training for charitable organizations that assist with disaster relief. Disaster Relief – Parts 1 and II discuss how charities may provide disaster relief, deductibility of contributions and tax treatment of relief recipients. Organizational leadership and volunteers should complete the Tax-Exempt Organization Workshop for important information on the benefits, limitations and expectations of tax-exempt organizations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.