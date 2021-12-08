Partners Daniel L. Kurtz and Shveta Kakar represent Rabbi Benjamin Goldschmidt and members of New York City's Park East Synagogue in a complex legal dispute related to the organization's bylaws and financial practices.

According to the New York Times:

After he was fired, Rabbi Goldschmidt decided to tell the news media about what he described as the inappropriate operations of Park East, although he did not take his concerns to law enforcement.

He hired Daniel L. Kurtz, a lawyer who led the Charities Bureau at the New York State Attorney General's Office from 1979 to 1985, and accused Rabbi Schneier of concentrating power at Park East and the foundation in ways that violated state law.

The foundation paid Rabbi Schneier $200,000 and his daughter, Karen Dresbach, $225,000, according to its 2020 tax filings, which also note that the rabbi had an estimated income of $400,000 from other unnamed sources. The filings said the foundation rents space in a building owned by Rabbi Schneier. Mr. Kurtz described that arrangement as “self-dealing.”

[...]

In addition to questioning the foundation's financial practices, Mr. Kurtz said his client believed Park East was being governed in a way that violated state law.

The law governing religious groups requires synagogues to hold regular membership meetings so congregants can elect a board of trustees and obtain information about the synagogue's finances, Mr. Kurtz said.

Four Park East members who Mr. Kurtz also represents have requested the synagogue's bylaws and financial information. None of their requests have been fulfilled, he said.

In an interview, Rabbi Goldschmidt said there had been no membership meetings during his decade at Park East. His lawyer said the synagogue's board of trustees was appointed by Rabbi Schneier, not elected, which Mr. Kurtz said was “blatantly illegal.”