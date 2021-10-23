ARTICLE

Private Wealth attorneys Jason Havens, Mark Powell and Lindsey Kernan co-hosted the sixth session in our International Private Client Webinar Series. They covered international charitable planning options for domestic donors who want to benefit foreign charitable organizations and/or causes. Additionally, they explored how individual donors and corporate entities alike can use their domestic private foundations or publicly supported charities to support foreign charitable organizations or establish or expand their own international operations. The discussion also provided an overview of how international organizations can pursue charitable contributions in the United States and what issues they may encounter even if they limit their U.S. connections.

Duration 58:17

