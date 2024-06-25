ARTICLE
25 June 2024

CFPB Settles With Nonbank Mortgage Originator For $4 Million

GP
Goodwin Procter LLP

Contributor

Goodwin Procter LLP logo
At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart.
Explore
On June 18, 2024, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) announced that it has filed a proposed order that would require a Florida-based nonbank mortgage loan originator to pay a $3.95 million...
United States Finance and Banking
Photo of Julia Stamper
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On June 18, 2024, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) announced that it has filed a proposed order that would require a Florida-based nonbank mortgage loan originator to pay a $3.95 million penalty for allegedly submitting incorrect loan data to federal regulators.

In an October 2023 complaint, the CFPB accused the mortgage originator of submitting incorrect mortgage data in violation of the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA). According to the complaint, the 2020 mortgage data contained multiple errors that were caused by "widespread systemic issues and compliance management system failures." The CFPB also alleged the mortgage originator's actions violated a 2019 CFPB consent order which imposed a monetary penalty of $1.75 million for similar alleged conduct.

The lofty penalty has been imposed due to the CFPB's increased crackdown on entities it views as "repeat offenders." In addition to the nearly $4 million fine, the proposed order also requires the mortgage originator to regularly audit, test, and correct it's HDMA's data.

The post CFPB Settles with Nonbank Mortgage Originator for $4 Million appeared first on Consumer Finance Insights (CFI).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Julia Stamper
Julia Stamper
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More